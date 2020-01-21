Cambodia to Conduct 2020 Wildlife Population Monitoring Surveys in Keo Seima Soon

Cambodian conservationists will soon conduct wildlife population monitoring surveys in 2020 in Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary (KSWS), according to Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Cambodia's news release.

This week, KSWS Monitoring Team completed their training for implementation of the surveys, which will take place across KSWS for the coming six months.

"Although team members are already experienced, this training refreshed and deepened their understanding. Simulated surveys using balloons and known distances were used to allow assessment of accuracy and consistency between teams," said the news release.

Additional training and provision of equipment took place to improve hygiene standards of teams in the forest, to reduce disease transmission to and from humans, as well as wildlife, it underlined.

KSWS based in eastern Cambodia in Mondulkiri and Kratie provinces, along the border with Viet Nam. It was declared in 2002 as a Biodiversity Conservation Area. In recognition of its importance for biodiversity and environmental services the area was declared a Protected Forest by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in 2009. The total size of the Protected Forest is 2,927 km2 (292,690 ha). The Core Protection Forest is 1,879 km2 (187,983 ha). The combined area of the Buffer Protection Forests east and west of the core is 1,047km2 (104,707 ha). The area is now managed for conservation of biodiversity, environmental services and livelihoods by the Department of Wildlife and Biodiversity of the Forestry Administration. Technical assistance is provided by the WCS, who have been working in Cambodia since 1999, and active in southern Mondulkiri since 2000.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press