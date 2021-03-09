Cambodia to Cremate Body of COVID-19 Patients

Cambodia has selected cremation as the safe measure to deal with COVID-19 deaths despite different customs of the victims, according to a special voice message of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen released this afternoon.

“This is a special case for COVID-19. We do not lack land, but we need to choose cremation, this is an easy measure to manage,” explained the Premier. “We need to get prepared so that we do not lose control when there is a fatal case.”

In the past few day, Samdech Techo Hun Sen continued, an infected Chinese national passed away due to sudden heart attack caused by illicit drug overdose. He has been cremated by the Phnom Penh Municipal Hall which is now building a crematorium for such cremation.

The Prime Minister advised all provinces to use the existing crematorium if there is a COVID-19 death case, but at the same time they need to find a suitable land, far away from people, to build a proper crematorium which would be used by local people after the pandemic crisis.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also asked Minister of Health H.E. Mam Bunheng and Minister of Justice H.E. Koeut Rith as well as their colleagues to draft a sub-decree on the cremation of body of COVID-19 patients by stating the number of participants in the funeral.

“We also need to set out within how many hours the COVID-19 victims need to be cremated,” he added, stressing that their remains can be sent back to their respective families if they are foreigners.

As of this afternoon, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia rose to 1,060, of which 538 have successfully recovered with no fatal cases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press