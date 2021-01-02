Cambodia to Donate 2 Million Facemasks and Medical Supplies to Nepal Early Next Week

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has decided to donate 2 million facemasks, 20,000 N95 masks, and other necessary medical supplies to the Government and people of Pakistan to contribute to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made known here this afternoon by H.E. Mrs. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, according to the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to be accompanied by H.E. Mrs .Yuok Sambath and some other senior officials, will bring the 12-type donation to Pakistan on a special airplane next Monday.

The medical supplies include 20,000 Goggles, 20,000 PPE Sets, 500 units of Intra Temperature Manual Check, 20,000 Face Shields, 20 Ventilator Machines for ICU Set, 20 Patient monitors+Accessories Model: Vista 120, 500 containers (25kg each) of ChloramineB Powder, 1,000 sets of Safety Plastic Boots PR, and 2,000 units of Hand liquid soap, and 10,000 fabric facemasks.

Cambodia has so far donated facemasks and necessary medical supplies to Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press