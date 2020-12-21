Cambodia to Experience Cooler Temperature This Week

The temperature in Cambodia would drop to 17 degree Celsius this week, according to a new forecast of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology made public this morning.

On Dec. 23-24, it pointed out, the provinces along the Dangrek mountain range and northeastern highland areas would experience the low temperature of about 17-20 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, the temperature in the central lowland areas would fall to 18-21 degrees Celsius along with low to moderate rain, while that in the coastal regions to between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius along with rain, strong wind and high waves, it added.

The ministry thus called on people, especially the fishermen and seafarers to be more careful to avoid any possible accidents.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press