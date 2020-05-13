Cambodia to Export Fresh Vegetables to S. Korea Next Month

Cambodia-based Hyundai Agro (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. has scheduled to export fresh ingredients and vegetables from Cambodia to the Republic of Korea in June, according to local media report.



In a press release of Hyundai Agro issued recently, the company’s Managing Director Mr. Lee Changhoon underlined that the fresh ingredients and vegetables include lemongrass, banana leaves, banana flower, kaffir lime leaves, and water convolvulus.



Mr. Lee Changhoon continued that the company is working hard in collaboration with Cambodian farmers to ensure high quality and chemical-free vegetables and ingredients to be exported.



Hyundai Agro has planned for 50 to 100 tonne export of those fresh ingredients and vegetables a year.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, during the first four months of 2020, Cambodia has exported over 2 million tonnes of agricultural products.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press