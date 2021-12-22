Cambodia to Export Milled Rice under New Quota to China

Cambodia will export 400,000 tonnes of milled rice to China under a new quota, according to the Cambodia Rice Federation.

The export agreement was signed in November 2021 and is executed from December 2021 onward for 17 months, said Mr. Hun Lak, Chairman of the Board of the Cambodia Rice Federation.

According to the chairman, China’s quota for milled rice export from Cambodia for 2014 to 2021 helped boost the agricultural harvests significantly.

So far, Cambodia’s milled rice was exported to 41 countries around the world, and China remains the biggest market absorbing about 50 percent.

Other major markets are 19 countries in Europe and three countries in ASEAN, which are Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

In the first 11 months of 2021, Cambodia exported 532,179 tonnes of milled rice, generating US$366 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press