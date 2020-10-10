Cambodia to Face More Flash Floods as Rain Continues

More rain, from moderate to heavy, is expected to come across Cambodia for some more days, therefore the country will face continued flash floods.

The weather forecast was updated by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) and made known to the public via a press release issued today.

The north and northwestern provinces, next to Dangrek and Cardamom mountain ranges, would be the most affected, the same source stressed.

At the same time, MOWRAM added, the coastal areas would face rain, strong wind and high waves.

The ministry thus called upon the public to increase their vigilance to avoid any possible accidents.

In the weekly Cabinet Meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen ordered relevant ministries and institutions and sub-national administrations to take necessary measures to timely assist the affected people so as to reduce to the maximum the difficulties and the impact on people’s properties and lives.

Flash floods have been hitting Battambang, Pursat, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear and Kampong Speu provinces by inundating schools, administrative offices and other infrastructures, as well as ice fields. National Committee for Disaster Management and other concerned authorities have inspected the flood situation in the affected areas and distributed relief to affected people.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press