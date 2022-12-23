Cambodia to Fully Support ASEAN Chair 2023 in Finding Peaceful Solution for Myanmar Issue`

Cambodia has confirmed its full support for Indonesia, the ASEAN Chair 2023, in continuing the efforts to find a political solution for the Myanmar crisis.

“Cambodia will render full support to Indonesia, as the incoming ASEAN Chair, and its Special Envoy in helping Myanmar find a peaceful political settlement and return to a democratic path for the interests of its people and ASEAN as a whole,” reaffirmed the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Intenrational Cooperation (MFAIC) in a press release issued this morning, after H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of MFAIC attended a ministerial Informal Consultation on the situation in Myanmar.

The Meeting, held in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 22, also commended Cambodia’s efforts and the works of the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair in facilitating the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, in particular the provision of humanitarian assistance to those most in need.

Hosted by H.E. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, the ministerial Informal Consultation was also attended by Foreign Minister of Lao PDR, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Vietnam. Also present from Myanmar were Union Ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Investment and Foreign Economic Relations.

According to the MFAIC’s press release, the Consultation was very much in line with Point 14 of the ASEAN Leaders’ Review and Decision on the Implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, that underlines the importance of exploring other approaches that could support ASEAN’s collective efforts to help Myanmar bring about a peaceful solution to the current crisis.

The open-ended Informal Consultation provided a good opportunity for Ministers and representative to have an open, frank and meaningful discussion, and receive updates from Myanmar on its efforts to implement the Five-Point Consensus. Importantly, they also exchanged views on practical approaches that could expedite the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus including an exit strategy that could help return normalcy and peace to Myanmar the soonest possible.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press