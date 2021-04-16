Cambodia to Get Half a Million More Doses of Sinovac Tomorrow

Some more 500,000 doses of China-made Sinovac vaccine will arrive at Phnom Penh International Airport on April 17, according to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Cambodia.

This is the second batch purchased by Cambodia, the same source continued.

Despite its own demand for vaccines, China continues to meet the demand of Cambodia, which clearly demonstrates the “iron clad” friendship between the two countries.

“The embassy hopes that the Chinese vaccine can actively contribute to the Cambodian people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” it underlined.

Recently, the Chinese government has announced to donate 400,000 more doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Cambodiam, which is expected to arrive in Cambodia at the end of this month.

Cambodia has so far received 1.3 million doses of China-donated Sinopharm, 1.5 million doses of Sinovac bought from China, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD) offered by WHO via COVAX Facility. More than 1 million people, both militaries and civilians, have been already vaccinated against the COVID-19.

Cambodia expected get up to 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year.

