Cambodia to Have Another Round of Cooler Temperature This Weekend

Cambodia would face another round of cold weather this weekend, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 due to the effects of high pressure from China and northeast monsoon.

According to a new weather forecast by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) released yesterday, during the period, the temperature in the central lowland areas, especially in Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, and Battambang provinces, would drop to between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius, while that of other provinces from 19 to 28 degrees Celsius.

For the provinces along the Dangrek mountain range and northeastern highland areas, the temperature would vary between 14 and 28 degrees Celsius, and the coastal regions from 22 to 29 degrees Celsius, it pointed out.

MOWRAM called on people, particularly the soldiers stationed at the Dangrek mountain range and northeastern highland areas to take good care of their health, and fisherman and seafarers to be careful of strong winds and high waves.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press