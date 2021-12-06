Cambodia to Have Home-made COVID-19 Vaccine Next Year

Cambodian people would be able to use the COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Cambodia next year, underlined Chinese Ambassador H.E. Wang Wentian this morning.

While he and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen were presiding over the official inauguration ceremony of National Road (NR) No. 11 and Prey Veng city road with the total length of over 96 kilometres from Neak Loeung, Junction with NR No. 1, Prey Veng province to Thnal Totoeung, Junction with NR No. 7, Thbong Khmum province under China’s concessional loan, the Chinese ambassador said Sinopharm company has been working closely with the Cambodian Ministry of Health on this initiative.

China has been paying high attention to Cambodia’s request on the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine plant in the Kingdom, H.E. Wang Wentian added.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the vaccines produced in Cambodia will be used domestically and for export. He further stressed that with local production of COVID-19 vaccines, Cambodia will feel secured that it has enough vaccines and it does not have to pay transport costs, and more job opportunities will be created.

The Premier took the opportunity to advise the Ministry of Health and governors of bordering provinces to check whether the forces deployed at the border have gotten their 3rd dose, and the 4th dose if needed, to ensure the safety of all frontliners.

In mid-November, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia has been studying the initiative to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in the Kingdom with raw materials from China, considering that vaccine is a global goods.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press