Cambodia to Host 6th Asian Youth Para Games in 2029



Cambodia will host the 6th Asian Youth Para Games, following the 5th Asian Youth Games in 2029, according to a press release of the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia.

Mr. Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) expressed the APC Executive Board and Management’s deepest appreciation to Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, for the approval to host the 6th Asian Youth Para Games.

The APC is committed to collaborating closely with the Royal Government of Cambodia, the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, the incoming national organising committee of the Games, and all stakeholders to organise a highly competent and successful Asian Youth Para Games that will enhance and further develop the Paralympic movement in Asia, said Mr. Majid Rashed in his response letter to Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.

Furthermore, Mr. Majid Rashed will visit the Kingdom of Cambodia in March 2024 to pay a cour

tesy call on Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister, and to formally sign the Memorandum of Cooperation with the Cambodian counterparts as hosts of the 6th Asian Para Games 2029 in Phnom Penh.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse