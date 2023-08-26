Cambodia to Host Regional Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Leaders’ Meeting and Youth Forum in September

The Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) will host the 20th Leaders’ Meeting and the 2nd Youth Forum of the National Association of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Southeast Asia on Sept. 17-22.

CRC President Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen included the special event when her delegation was granted a royal audience to report the humanitarian agency's key updates to Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, who is its Honorary President, at the Royal Palace on Aug. 25.

On the margins of the two regional gatherings, Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen will join about 500 participating youths and delegates in a tree-planting event at Kirirom National Park.

The CRC president will also hold courtesy meetings with all the ASEAN delegation heads.

Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk thanked Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen for the update and wished her and her delegation success in hosting the regional meetings.

She also complemented the leadership of Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen in guiding the CRC's humanitarian activities and making all of its staff, volunteers, and youth very active.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)