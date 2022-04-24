Cambodia to Host Samdech Hun Sen Asia Peace Cricket Cup 2022

Cricket Federation of Cambodia Association (CFCA) is hosting the first ever Samdech Hun Sen Asia Peace Cricket Cup 2022 in November this year.

The update was shared by Mr. Madhu Aman, CFCA Vice President in a recent press conference here in Phnom Penh.

The tournament intends to develop the capacity of Cambodian athletes and increase their potential for international and regional events.

H.E. Yi Veasna, Secretary General of the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia (NPCC), was committed to further promote and develop Cambodia’s cricket, particularly among people with disability.

International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) has allowed Cambodia to host such international event under the support from and in cooperation with ITCF member countries.

Athletes from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and the host country will join the Samdech Hun Sen Asia Peace Cricket Cup 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press