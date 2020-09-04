Cambodia to Host SEA General Assembly in 2021

Cambodia will host a general assembly of the Seas of East Asia (SEA) and the 7th Ministerial Forum for Partnerships in Environmental Management for SEA next year.

The update was shared by H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Environment in an official opening ceremony of a dissemination seminar on the results of the implementation of Sustainable Development Strategy for the Seas of East Asia (SDS-AES) here in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Those two events to be hosted by Cambodia, continued H.E. Eang Sophalleth, will take place from Dec. 1 to 4, 2021 in Preah Sihanouk province, under the presidency of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Teho Hun Sen.

As for the implementation of the five-year SDS-AES project (2015-2019), it was made possible through the support of the Global Environment Facility-GEF and in cooperation with the Partnerships in Environmental Management for SEA (PEMSEA), and it was postponed until 2020 due to COVID-19.

The project is being implemented in Cambodia’s provinces of Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong and Preah Sihanouk focusing on policies and institutional mechanisms in response to climate exchange, risk and pollution reduction, shelter protection, fisheries rehabilitation and management of city and sea waste.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press