Cambodia to Host World Cycling Tour 2020

The 1st World Cambodia Bay Cycling Tour will be organised early next year, said H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) at the recent Sea Festival 2019 in Kampot province.

This sport event will take place for three days, from Jan. 4 to 6, 2020, under the collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, World's Most Beautiful Bay Club, and Union Cycliste Internationale, he said.

The 1st World Cambodia Bay Cycling Tour 2020 will help promote tourism in the coastal areas stretching in the length of about 450 kilometres in four provinces � Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, and Preah Sihanouk.

More than 200 cyclists from 20 countries are expected to join the cycling tour.

