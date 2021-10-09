Cambodia to Join a High-Level Meeting in Serbia Next Week

Cambodia will participate in the “Commemorative High-Level Meeting on the occasion of marking the 60th anniversary of the first Conference of the Non-Aligned Countries” to be held in Belgrade, the Republic of Serbia on Oct. 11-12.

H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC), will represent Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, to physically attend and deliver a statement at the forthcoming international event.

According to an MFAIC’s press release, co-hosted by H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and current Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and H.E. Mr. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, the Meeting will provide opportunity for the participants to reflect their commitment to the five main principles of the NAM, namely: 1) mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, 2) mutual non-aggression, 3) mutual non-interference in domestic affairs, 4) equality and mutual benefit and 5) peaceful co-existence which have always been contributing to the promotion of world peace and cooperation. Regional and international issues of common interest and concern are also expected to be raised.

H.E. Ouch Borith’s remarks will focus on the importance of supporting the five principles of the NAM and commitment to the United Nations Charter, promotion of sustainable development and human right, the crucial roles of the NAM and the rule of law for the small states, vaccine multilateralism, and COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery response efforts, stressed the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press