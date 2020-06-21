Cambodia to Launch Cash Relief Programme Next Week

The Royal Government of Cambodia will launch the Cash Relief Programme for the poor and vulnerable families during this COVID-19 crisis on June 24.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a Facebook post this morning.

The cash fund is aimed to assist those whose job has been suspended due to COVID-19 crisis, especially the poor in remote areas who are facing food shortage, he explained.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia has sought out ways to help poor people in this critical situation,” underlined the Premier.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to re-appeal to his compatriots to follow the preventive norms, especially to wear facemasks and often wash their hands.

For crowded places such as malls, restaurants, coffee shops, stores, particularly clinics and hospitals, they must provide facemasks and alcohol- and gel-based sanitizers for their customers to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press