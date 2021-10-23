Cambodia to Mark 30th Anniversary of Paris Peace Agreement Tomorrow

The Royal Government of Cambodia will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Signing of the Agreements on a Comprehensive Political Settlement of the Cambodian Conflict, known as “the Paris Peace Agreements”, on Oct. 23 here at the Peace Palace.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) AKP received this afternoon, on behalf of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of MFAIC, will deliver a substantive speech.

The event will be attended by representatives from the Senate and National Assembly, the government, the diplomatic corps and the Office of the United Nations in Phnom Penh, it added.

During the event, the press release pointed out, H.E. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, and H.E. Mrs. Retno L.P. Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, will send congratulatory messages while H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia, will also deliver a speech on behalf of the diplomatic corps.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press