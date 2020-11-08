Cambodia To Mark 67th Independence Day Tomorrow

Cambodia is going to celebrate the 67th anniversary of national independence from France on Nov. 9 (1953-2020), under the royal presidency of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

On the occasion, the monarch will light the “victory flame” at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, which will be kept burning for three days, and preside over a mass meeting in front of the Royal Palace.

High-ranking officials will participate in the ceremony with a crowd of Phnom Penh residents and students in attendance.

Foreign Ambassadors to Cambodia are also expected to be present at the event.

This afternoon, delegations from different government ministries and institutions will take turn to lay wreaths at the Independence Monument and the Royal Statue of the late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, located near the Independence Monument, to mark the Independence Day.

In the evening of Nov. 9 and 11, at 7:00, there will be fireworks in front of the Royal Palace to make the celebration more joyful.

