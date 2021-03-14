Cambodia to Mark Earth Hour on Mar. 27

Cambodia is going to join the rest of world to celebrate the Earth Hour, which goes digital this year, on Mar. 27, according to the Ministry of Environment.

With this year’s theme “MakeRoom4Nature”, Earth Hour represents an opportunity for us to talk about the importance of nature for human health and wellbeing, and the health of the environment and the planet Earth, while encouraging people to make more room for nature, it underlined.

“Be the Voice for Nature and help spread the word about Appreciation of Nature among families and others on social media,” the same source added.

Since 2007, Earth Hour has inspired millions of people across the globe to take actions for nature and our planet Earth.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press