Cambodia to Provide US$100,000 as Emergency Assistance for Myanmar



Phnom Penh: Cambodia will provide US$100,000 in initial emergency assistance to Myanmar, and efforts are underway to potentially contribute further to regional relief initiatives, including the provision of medical and essential supplies where needed. This announcement was made by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, during the Special Emergency Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers. The meeting, held on March 30 via videoconference, focused on the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Prak Sokhonn expressed gratitude towards countries outside the region that have also offered emergency assistance to Myanmar. The Cambodian diplomat expressed appreciation to the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand for their support extended to Cambodian nationals affected by the disaster. He highlighted the collaboration between Cambodian embassies and rescue teams working on the ground.





Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, he mentioned the critical need to save lives, as many people remain trapped under collapsed buildings and require medical assistance. He reiterated Cambodia’s commitment to supporting Myanmar, Thailand, and the ASEAN community, especially under Malaysia’s chairmanship during this challenging period.





Additionally, he stated Cambodia’s intention to join Malaysia and other ASEAN colleagues in calling for a ceasefire in Myanmar. This ceasefire aims to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need, echoing the sentiments expressed by Foreign Minister Erywan.

