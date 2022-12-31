Cambodia to Recognise City with Best 2022-2023 Countdown Event

The Ministry of Tourism and the National Committee for Clean City Assessment will recognise the city that hosts the most impressive 2022-2023 countdown event.

The competition is effective from 5:00 PM of Dec. 31, 2022 to 5:00 PM of Jan. 2, 2023, according to a press release issued by the National Committee for Clean City Assessment on Dec. 29.

The competition criteria include the decoration, hygiene and environmental friendliness, security, safety, order, and satisfaction and pleasure of tourists and the public engaging.

The public and national and international tourists can join online voting for the city with countdown event they consider most impressive at http://bestcountdowncity.cambodiacleancity.gov.kh/.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press