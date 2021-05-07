Cambodia to Spend Over US$20.5 Million for Vaccination Campaign

The Royal Government of Cambodia has planned to spend more than KHR 83,625 million, equivalent to about US$20.59 million for the vaccination programme in nine months, from April to December 2021.

According to the National Master Plan for Vaccination against COVID-19 released to the public today, this planned budget does not include the vaccine purchase.

During the nine-month period, at least 1 million doses of vaccines are expected to be administered to people per month by a total of 200-250 medical teams or 2,000 to 2,500 medical staff across the nation, it underlined.

Cambodia has set to vaccinate some 10 million people or 62 percent of the total population against COVID-19 and up to the half of 2022, more than 95 percent are expected to be inoculated, it added.

Cambodia has so far received over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: 1.7 million doses of China-donated Sinopharm, 2 million doses of Sinovac bought from China, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD) via COVAX Facility. Moreover, 1 million more doses of vaccines will arrive in Cambodia in mid-May.

As of yesterday, about 1.6 million people, both civil and military, have already been vaccinated, pointed out the Ministry of Health.

