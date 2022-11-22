Cambodia to Work with Thailand on Mine Clearance Along Border

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has encouraged concerned officials to work closely with their Thai counterparts on mine clearance along the common border.

At the closing ceremony of the Conference Commemorating 30 Years of Mine Action in Cambodia, held here at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said there is no landmine along the Cambodia-Laos and Cambodia-Vietnam border, but some remain along the border with Thailand.

“I and H.E. Prayut Chan-o-cha (Prime Minister of Thailand) have recently agreed that we have to clear all landmines along the border of both nations,” he said.

Even though the borderline issue between the two countries has not yet fully settled, the first priority is to clear all landmines, the Cambodian Premier underlined.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, some 40 square kilometres along the border remain contaminated with landmine and UXOs.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press