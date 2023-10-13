Cambodia, Türkiye Aim for Two-way Trade Goal of US$1 Billion

Cambodia and Türkiye aim for two-way trade goal of US$1 billion.

This was the spirit of the recent talks here between H.E. SOK Chenda Sophea, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Ms. Ülkü Kocaefe, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation AKP received this morning, the two sides noted with satisfaction the cordial relations between the two countries as they prepare to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

They expressed their readiness to jointly launch activities to commemorate this significant milestone between Cambodia and Turkiye. They also discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship and prioritise potential areas of cooperation in line with the Royal Government of Cambodia’s Pentagonal Strategy – Phase 1.

On economic and trade ties, the two sides expressed deep appreciation over their close cooperation. They expressed their commitment to explore possibilities to increase commercial activities to achieve a two-way trade goal of US$1 billion.

H E. Ms. Kocaefe noted that Türkiye had established an office of the commercial counsellor in Cambodia to better coordinate efforts to boost bilateral trade and investment.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his sincere gratitude to the Turkish government for its development assistance to Cambodia. The Ambassador reaffirmed her government’s commitment to assist Cambodia, especially through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The two sides exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and education, including scholarships and training for Cambodian diplomats and students. They also discussed cooperation under multilateral frameworks.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse