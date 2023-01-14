Cambodia, Türkiye Eye Mutual Business and Investment Expansion

Cambodia and the Republic of Türkiye have mulled possibilities for mutual business and investment cooperation.

The intention was discussed during Cambodia-Türkiye Business Meeting presided over by Cambodian Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak and visiting Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry H.E. Dr. Vahit Kirisci, at Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) on Jan. 12.

The Cambodia-Turkey Business Meeting was co-led by Neak Oknha Kit Meng, Chair of CCC and also Chair and CEO of the Royal Group and Mr. Mahir Alp, Chair of Cambodia-Turkey Business Council.

H.E. Dr. Vahit Kirisci noticed Cambodia's rapidly economic development and hoped to foster the investment cooperation with Cambodia, especially in agriculture, textile, automobile, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

H.E. Pan Sorasak appreciated the meeting that allowed the private sectors of both countries to discuss business and investment for mutual benefits.

He briefed the Turkish side about Cambodia's estimated economic growth of 6.6. percent for 2023, effective COVID-19 containment, geographical advantage for investments, favourable logistics and physical infrastructure, enabling legal mechanism.

Neak Oknha Kith Meng updated the guests about Cambodia’s export markets within ASEAN Plus Partnership, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement, Cambodia's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China, South Korea and beyond.

