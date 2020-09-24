Cambodia, U.S. Discuss Ratification of Cape Town Convention

Cambodia and the U.S have convened a joint conference to discuss the ratification of the Cape Town Convention on international interest with assets.

The meeting took place at Rosewood Phnom Penh Hotel here in Phnom Penh on Tuesday under the presidency of H.E. Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) and H.E. W. Patrick Murphy, U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia.

Representatives and officials from SSCA and other concerned ministries including Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Economy and Finance, Justice, Tourism, Public Works and Transport, and Commerce, and from Boeing Company, Angkor Air and General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia also participated in the event.

The discussion focused mainly on Cambodia’s economic benefits, especially for the civil aviation sector after signing the convention.

Established by International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Cape Town convention was approved on Nov. 16, 2001 in Cape Town city of South Africa.

As of 2020, 78 countries have ratified the Cape Town convention.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press