Cambodia, U.S. Discuss Strengthening of Their Relations

AKP Phnom Penh, September 03, 2023 – Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Patrick Murphy, Ambassador of the United States to Cambodia have discussed the strengthening of the relations between both nations.

According to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the two sides shared high appreciation with deep satisfaction vis-à-vis the two-hour “productive” exchange of views and discussion during a meeting on Aug. 28, 2023 between Samdech Moha Bovorthipadi Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and the U.S. Congressional Staff delegation led by Mr. Alex Carnes, Majority Clerk for the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programmes of the U.S. Senate, underlining it would lead to the enhancement of understanding between the two countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Ambassador reaffirmed, in a courtesy call by the latter on Aug. 31, 2023, their commitment to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between both countries and touched on some aspects of the promotion of bilateral ties.

Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea expressed sincere thanks for the assistance provided by the U.S. government in support of the social and economic development in Cambodia while Ambassador Murphy recalled with appreciation the active contribution made by Cambodia during its ASEAN Chairmanship in the elevation of the ASEAN-US Dialogue Partner to “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”.

Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea make known to Ambassador Murphy of the Cambodian Prime Minister’s tentative schedule to have a business meeting with some American companies organised by the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council while attending the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York to explore the business opportunities in the Kingdom.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Ambassador also discussed the arrangement for a meeting between Prime Minister Hun Manet and H.E. Ms. Victoria Nuland, U.S. Acting Deputy Secretary of State, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Ambassador also discussed the cooperation in the multilateral platforms, especially in the ASEAN and United Nations frameworks and exchanged views on some regional and international issues of common interests. They shared satisfaction with the smooth process of and the good collaboration under the U.S.-Mekong partnership.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Sok Chenda Sophea expressed his appreciation for the warm wishes and congratulations extended by Ambassador Murphy on his new appointment and assured the Envoy of the continuation of the existing good working relations between the Ministry and the Embassy. They underscored their optimism for the future of the relationship between the two countries.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)