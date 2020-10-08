Cambodia, U.S. Praise Bilateral Law Enforcement Cooperation

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the United States of America have lauded the fruitful outcomes of their bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.

The appreciation was made here yesterday afternoon in a meeting between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng and U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. W. Patrick Murphy.

Law enforcement cooperation between Cambodia and the U.S., which also contributes to maintaining global security, will be included as a key topic of the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

On the occasion, the U.S. ambassador introduced to Samdech Sar Kheng a team in charge of law enforcement at the embassy, stressing that the team will further boost the cooperation with the Cambodian side.

The meeting also touched upon the repatriation of convicted Cambodians who are permanent residents in the U.S. postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against human trafficking and child protection, the fight against terrorism and transnational crimes, and technical support for the drafting of cybercrime law.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press