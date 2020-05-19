Cambodia, U.S. Strengthen Aviation Collaboration

Cambodia and the United States of America will further strengthen the cooperation on aviation sector.

The commitment was revealed in a meeting between H.E. Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) and H.E. W. Patrick Murphy, U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh yesterday.

H.E. Mao Havannall welcomed the intention of Boeing which is the world’s largest aerospace company to operate in Cambodia.

Cambodia has signed civil aviation agreements with 44 countries including the U.S., according to the minister.

From his side, H.E. W. Patrick Murphy pledged to speed up the cooperation in aviation industry with Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press