Cambodia, UK Discuss Sustainable Investment Opportunity in Cambodia

Cambodia and the United Kingdom (UK) have convened a meeting to discuss a sustainable investment opportunity in Cambodia.

The meeting took place on Tuesday through a video conference under the presidency of H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister Attached to Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

H.E. Kann Pharith, Cambodian Ambassador to UK, H.E. Mrs. Tina Redshaw, UK Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Mrs. Heather Wheeler, MP and British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, H.E. Mrs. Baroness Neville-Rolfe, Chair of UK-ASEAN Business Council, and representatives from the private sector also joined the virtual meeting.

Speaking at the session, H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea informed the participants about Cambodia’s potential investment in all sectors, stressing that the Royal Government of Cambodia has drafted new laws and regulations on investment to facilitate and attract more investors to the country.

He also underlined Cambodia’s economic outlook in 2021 and after the COVID-19 crisis.

According to CDC, in 2020, Cambodia licensed 238 investment projects with a total capital of US$8.2 billion, showing a fall of 12 percent compared to 2019.

In January of 2021 alone, 20 investment projects worth US$621 million were approved, up from 17 projects worth US$93 million in January 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press