Cambodia, UK Pledge to Continue Close Cooperate in Trade Sector

Cambodia and the United Kingdom have vowed to continue cooperating closely to boost their bilateral trade ties and restore the economy affected by the impact of COVID-19 crisis.

The commitment was made during a virtual meeting yesterday afternoon between H.E. Pan Sorasak, Cambodian Minister of Commerce and H.E. Ms. Heather Wheeler, British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

The minister expressed congratulations to H.E. Ms. Heather Wheeler on her new role, which will promote dialogue, good cooperation, and fruitful diplomatic relations between Cambodia and the UK.

H.E. Pan Sorasak thanked the British government for its key contribution to develop human resources and enhance national economy of Cambodia by granting financing for the development of some priority areas, especially education, economy, and commerce as well as by providing Generalised System of References which is effective from January 2021 after Brexit.

H.E. Pan Sorasak also highlighted the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC)’s efforts in expanding trade partnership through the establishment of free trade agreements with main trade partners in the region, and voiced his support for the progress in UK-ASEAN dialogue partnership.

He informed the British side about Cambodia’s hosting of the 13th Asia-Europe Summit this year and 40th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits next year.

For her part, H.E. Ms. Heather Wheeler welcomed Cambodia’s annual economic growth and export potential. She spoke highly of the RGC’s endeavours in facilitating trade activities of British businessmen and investors in Cambodia so far, and promised to attract more British investors to study Cambodia’s potential areas.

H.E. Ms. Heather Wheeler also laid stress on the Accelerated COVID Economic Support (ACES) project supported by the British government for ASEAN countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press