Cambodia-Ukraine Summit to be Held at 16:00 on Nov. 1

The planned telephone conversation between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and President of Ukraine H.E. Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place at 4:00 pm (time in Phnom Penh) or 11:00 am (time in Kyiv), on Nov. 1, 2022.

The summit time between the two top leaders was specified by Samdech Techo Hun Sen at a distribution ceremony of rice seeds and foodstuffs to some 6,000 farmer families affected by floods in Prey Veng province this morning.

Besides, he continued, the U.S. has confirmed the physical presence of President Joe Biden at the ASEAN-U.S. Summit and EAS Summit in Phnom Penh in November, while President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation has not yet replied to Cambodia’s invitation to the upcoming summits.

As the rotating ASEAN Chair for 2022, Cambodia is going to host the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits from Nov. 8 to 13 in Phnom Penh

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press