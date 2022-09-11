Cambodia, UNDP to Further Boost Their Cooperation

Cambodia and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) were satisfied with their good cooperation and shared the same commitment to further enhance it.

The commitment was reaffirmed during the meeting H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant to the UN Secretary-General and Regional Director of UNDP for Asia and the Pacific in Phnom Penh on Sept. 9.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation AKP received this morning, Minister Delegate Ouch Borith expressed his warm welcome to Ms. Kanni Wignaraja and reassured her of the Royal Government of Cambodia’s full support for the work of the UNDP in Cambodia.

He highly appreciated the good cooperation between Cambodia and the UNDP and thanked the UNDP for assisting Cambodia's socio-economic development effort and in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He underscored the importance of the UNDP’s contribution in releasing mine-contaminated land in line with Cambodian SDG 18 on mine-free Cambodia by 2025.

On the graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) status, H.E. Minister Delegate pointed out that Cambodia has fulfilled the three required criteria and needed to do the same for second time in 2024 to completely graduate from the LDC status. He hoped that the new Country Programme Document (CPD) 2024-2028 between the Royal Government of Cambodia and UNDP assist Cambodia to realize this goal.

Ms. Kanni Wignaraja was impressed to see Cambodia’s rapid development in all fields. She was very pleased with the good cooperation between the Royal Government of Cambodia and UNDP.

She emphasised that for the new CPD 2024-2028, she wanted to have more engagement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as well as the Ministry of Economy and Finance and other stakeholders to make Cambodia more competitive in the region.

Ms. Kanni Wignaraja is on a working visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia from Sept. 8 to 12, 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press