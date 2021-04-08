Cambodia, UNICEF Work Together To Provide Distance Learning To Ethnic Minority Students Amidst Pandemic

PHNOM PENH, Apr 8 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), are working together, to ensure the continuation of learning for indigenous ethnic minority students, as schools have been closed due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

UNICEF procured 1,640 radios that will be delivered to indigenous ethnic minority students, in the north-eastern provinces of Kratie, Ratanakiri and Mondulkiri, the statement said.

These students are learning through the Education Ministry’s multilingual education (MLE) radio-based programme, just one of the distance learning modalities the Education Ministry introduced.

“During these challenging times, I am pleased that the ministry is able to partner with UNICEF and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), to deliver much needed distance learning opportunities for children engaged in multilingual education,” Education Minister, Hang Chuon Naron, said.

“For the multi-lingual radio programme to be truly impactful, it is important that parents support their children to continue to learn using this valuable service,” he added.

The MLE radio programme provides radio lessons for pre and primary school multilingual students, in the Kroeng and Tumpoun languages, in Ratanakiri province and in the Phnorng language in Mondulkiri.

An estimated 1,527 students from 79 primary schools, who don’t currently own a radio will receive one, bringing lessons right into their home, the statement said.

In addition, 34 community preschool MLE teachers and 70 primary school MLE teachers, will receive a radio for their teaching purposes to be used in the classroom or during distance teaching and learning.

“The provision of radios to children will enable the reach of the programme to be significantly extended, which is very important during this time when schools are closed,” Foroogh Foyouzat, representative of UNICEF Cambodia, said.

Alice Albright, GPE’s chief executive officer, said, even brief interruptions in education could have devastating consequences on children’s learning and well-being.

“These GPE funds will help Cambodia ensure that no child’s education is left behind because of COVID-19,” she said.– NNN-AKP

Source: NAM News Network