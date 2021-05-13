Cambodia Urges for Beidou GSP Satellite Installation

Cambodia through the Ministry of Public Work and Transport (MPWT) has urged China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) to install Beidou GPS satellite to further boost transportation in Cambodia.

The urge was made by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of MPWT, while holding a talk with the director of CGWIC via a video conference recently.

H.E. Sun Chanthol congratulated China on successfully launching the Beidou GPS satellite in the world and welcomed CGWIC for its preparation to open its office in Cambodia to introduce the Beidou GPS satellite in ASEAN region to promote both road and waterway transport safety.

The installation of the 550 Beidou GPS in the country will allow Cambodia to experience the new technology, he said.

The minister also planned to highlight the initiative during the next meeting of ASEAN Transport Ministers, ASEAN-Korea Transport Ministers, ASEAN-China Transport Ministers, and ASEAN-Japan Transport Ministers hosted by Cambodia in November 2021.

Beidou GPS can help reduce traffic accidents, monitor overweight transportation and overspeed driving, and beyond.

MPWT and CGWIC reached MoU on boosting Beidou GPS remote sensing and road map system on Nov. 25, 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press