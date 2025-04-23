

Bangkok: Cambodia shares its experience and commitment at the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP), calling on stronger cooperation to build more resilient cities across the region. Representing Cambodia, Senior Minister Ly Thuch, who is the Chair of the National Committee for ESCAP, presented the highlights in a country statement titled Cambodia’s Vision, Policy, and Experience at the gathering in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 21.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, cities and urban populations in Asia and the Pacific are growing rapidly, facing challenges including climate change, natural disasters, development gaps, and lack of resources. In the case of Cambodia, the Royal Government has strategically built the country and its cities from nothing, after the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime, to become commercial centers with new opportunities for Cambodians, yet more needs to be done.

Senior Minister Ly Thuch cited advice from Cambodia’s former

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, emphasizing that building and connecting smart, resilient, and sustainable cities is vital for ensuring a strong community. This insight continues to be important to Cambodia’s current leadership, which is committed to securing 70 percent of its power generation mix from renewable energy by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

He urged all countries in the Asia-Pacific region to increase the resilience of cities, especially through increased regional cooperation and sharing of experiences. The 81st session of UN-ESCAP aimed to strengthen cooperation on the water and climate change nexus, sustainable urban development, and advancing the sustainable development of middle-income countries.