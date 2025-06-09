Cambodia Urges Thailand to Jointly Refer Border Disputes to ICJ



Phnom Penh: The Royal Government of Cambodia has reiterated its request for Thailand to cooperate in submitting their border disputes to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a move to reaffirm their commitment to peaceful and legal resolution. H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, made the appeal in an official letter addressed to his Thai counterpart on June 6, 2025.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Chum Sounry, Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, quoted the letter in full, emphasizing the spirit of friendship and commitment to peaceful coexistence between the two nations. The longstanding border disputes between Cambodia and Thailand have persisted for decades, despite various bilateral mechanisms and goodwill efforts aimed at resolution.





A significant incident on May 28, 2025, further highlighted the urgency of a peaceful resolution. In Techo Morokot Village, Morokot Commune, Choam Khsan District, Preah Vihear Province, Thai military forces opened fire on a Cambodian army position, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier. This confrontation underscored the need for a sustainable resolution.





In his letter, H.E. Prak Sokhonn proposed that the border issues related to Mom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple be submitted to the ICJ for adjudication. He emphasized that a decision from the ICJ, grounded in international law, would provide a fair and enduring resolution, clarifying territorial boundaries and fostering lasting peace and cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand.





The Deputy Prime Minister urged the Royal Thai Government to join Cambodia in referring the disputes to the ICJ, emphasizing the importance of peaceful dialogue, legal resolution, and maintaining good neighborly relations. The spokesperson reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to pursuing peaceful solutions and addressing border issues with neighboring countries in a steadfast manner.





The decision to refer the disputes to the ICJ aims to achieve a fair, impartial, and lasting solution, as explained by H.E. Prak Sokhonn. The Royal Government of Cambodia remains dedicated to upholding the rule of law, preserving regional harmony, and advancing the shared prosperity of the ASEAN community.

