Cambodia Urges Thailand to Match Words with Concrete Action



Phnom penh: The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) has called on Thailand to translate its words into concrete actions by refraining from provocative action, respecting the ceasefire agreement, and ensuring the humane treatment and prompt release of Cambodian military personnel under Thai control.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Chun Sounry, Secretary of State and MFAIC Spokesperson, made the appeal during a press briefing at 11:00 a.m. today, in response to a statement from the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs calling for negotiations-a statement Cambodia described as inconsistent with the actual situation on the ground.





The spokesperson reaffirmed Cambodia’s call for Thailand to demonstrate genuine commitment to the peace process by strictly adhering to the agreed legal framework, halting unilateral actions, and constructively engaging in dialogue based on mutually recognised documents.





He further emphasised Cambodia’s readiness to enter into meaningful and expedited negotiations with Thailand, while fully upholding its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.





‘Cambodia remains open to sincere dialogue and reiterates its readiness to work closely with Thailand and relevant international partners to ensure a just, peaceful, and lasting resolution in the best interests of both peoples,’ he concluded.

