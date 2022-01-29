Cambodia, USAID to Continue Cooperation in Fighting Infectious Diseases

Cambodia and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have expressed their commitment especially on fighting infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis.

The commitment was stressed during a recent meeting here at the Ministry of Health’s office between Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Ms. Nancy Eslick, the Mission Director for USAID in Cambodia.

Ms. Nancy Eslick spoke highly of the Ministry of Health in improving health quality, especially the control of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she looked forward to contributing to it through promoting digital health, transmission system, and prevention against non-communicable diseases.

H.E. Dr. Or Vandine thanked USAID for the cooperation and encouraged more technical meetings between both sides for information exchange health sector development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press