Cambodia, Viet Nam to Hold 18th Joint Commission Meeting

The 18th Meeting of the Cambodia-Viet Nam Joint Commission (JC) on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation will be held via video conference on Dec. 22, 2020, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will co-chair the virtual meeting with H.E. Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

The 18th JC will review the progress made pursuant to the Agreed Minutes of the 17th JC in 2019 in Phnom Penh and explore ways and means to further strengthen the efficiency and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual 18th Joint Commission emphasises the strong commitment of both sides to enhance concerted efforts in maintaining traditional friendship, good neighbourliness and long-lasting stability, as well as promoting comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries for mutual benefits for the people of the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press