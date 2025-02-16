Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos Trainees Conduct Field Study at Angkor Archaeological Park



Siem Reap: After completing classroom sessions on Feb. 14 as part of a workshop titled ‘Cultural Youth Exchange Programme on World Heritage Management and Community Development,’ a group of 30 trainees from Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam conducted field studies at key sites within the Angkor Archaeological Park. Their visits included Angkor Wat, Phnom Bakheng, Neak Poan, the Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum, and Banteay Srei Temple.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the hands-on experience allowed the trainees to gain insights into heritage site management while fostering cross-cultural learning among young professionals working in World Heritage areas. The 10-day workshop, running from Feb. 10 to 19, 2025, is a collaborative effort between the APSARA National Authority and the Mekong-Lancang Special Cooperation Fund.

The workshop features both theoretical discussions and on-site studies at heritage sites, including Angkor, Sambor Prei Kuk, and Koh Ker. Angkor is recognized as a ‘living heritage site,’

where both tangible and intangible cultural elements coexist with local communities. Experts from Laos and Vietnam also shared their experiences in heritage management and community development, contributing to a broader exchange of best practices.