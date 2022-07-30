Cambodia, Vietnam Appreciate Bilateral Cooperation

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam have lauded bilateral cooperation in all domains, especially between the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF).

The appreciation was made during a courtesy meeting here this morning between Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the National Council of SFDCM and visiting H.E. Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of VFF Central Committee.

Samdech Heng Samrin considered H.E. Do Van Chien’s visit in Cambodia as a main contribution to enhance the traditional ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation in all sectors between the two countries.

H.E. Do Van Chin highly valued the growing ties between the two neighbours despite COVID-19 spread. The two-way trade between Cambodia and Vietnam reached US$9 billion in 2021 and is expected to rise to US$12 billion this year, he underlined.

Samdech Heng Samrin expressed his congratulations on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation programme between Cambodian, Vietnamese and Lao Fronts for 2020-2023. He is optimistic that Cambodia and Vietnam will continue to carry out the MoU for the benefit of both nations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press