Cambodia, Vietnam Boost Banking Development Cooperation

Cambodia and Vietnam are committed to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries’ central banks.

The commitment was made in a recent meeting between H.E. Chea Chanto, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and H.E. Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) through a videoconference.

H.E. Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong spoke highly the NBC’s achievements in stabilising the banking system, exchange rate and low inflation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SBV’s governor congratulated the Cambodian central bank for the launch of an innovative e-payment platform known as Bakong system, which helps facilitate cross-institutional payment and connectivity.

From his end, H.E. Chea Chanto underlined the good collaboration under the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries’ central banks on the general cooperation, especially for the control of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The NBC governor thanked the State Bank of Vietnam for its support to Cambodia’s human resource development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press