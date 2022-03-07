Cambodia, Vietnam Discuss Aquaculture Sub-Sector Cooperation

Cambodian Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries H.E. Veng Sakhon and H.E. Nguyen Huy Tang, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia have discussed possible cooperation on aquaculture sub-sector.

The discussion took place at the ministry’s office in Phnom Penh this week.

H.E. Veng Sakhon expressed his appreciation of the initiative that will contribute to promoting Cambodia’s aquaculture.

The minister encouraged the Vietnamese side to discuss the technical details of the cooperation with concerned team at the ministry and other related institutions.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press