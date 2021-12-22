Cambodia, Vietnam Discuss Possible Reopening of Some Border Gates

Cambodia and Vietnam have convened a meeting to discuss a possible reopening of some border gates between the two countries.

The meeting took place here in Phnom Penh early this week in the presence of H.E. Sok Phal, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior and H.E. Nguyen Minh Vu, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

H.E. Sok Phal informed H.E. Nguyen Minh Vu of the situation of COVID-19 in Cambodia, adding that the government is reopening the country for almost all aspects, following successful containment of the COVID-19.

This positive effort, continued the secretary of state, will pave the way for Cambodia to foster relations and cooperation with Vietnam, especially for the reopening of border gates among the two nations.

He also urged the Vietnamese side to speed up agreement on border checkpoint management between the two neighbouring countries.

From his end, H.E. Nguyen Minh Vu spoke highly of the Royal Government of Cambodia’s effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19, and of the good collaboration between Cambodia and Vietnam in all sectors, particularly in sustainable border management.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press