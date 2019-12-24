Cambodia, Vietnam Inaugurate First Joint Border Market

Da Market, a model market at the border between Thbong Khmum province of Cambodia and Tai Ninh province of Vietnam, was put into official use this morning.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and H.E. Trinh Dinh Dung, Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

This first model border market is located on area of almost two hectares in Thary Thbong Khmum Special Economic Zone in Da commune, Memut district, about 300 metres from the border. It was built in 2018 at a cost of nearly US$2 million funded by Vietnam.

With 68 stands divided into six 6 categories, Da Market will further promote the local products of both nations and boost their economic and trade cooperation, thus contributing to achieving their target of US$5 billion in bilateral trade.

