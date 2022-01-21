Cambodia, Vietnam Laud Good Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodia and Vietnam have lauded their good bilateral relations and cooperation, especially between their legislative bodies.

The remark was made during the meeting here at the National Assembly (NA) Palace yesterday afternoon between Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the Cambodian NA, and H.E. Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Both sides also extended their congratulations to the two neighbouring nations on the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

Samdech Heng Samrin considered the visit of H.E. Bui Thanh Son as a main contribution to enhance the traditional ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation in all sectors of both countries.

The NA president accepted the invitation to visit Vietnam in an appropriate time.

For his part, H.E. Bui Thanh Son spoke highly of the development of Cambodia, and informed Samdech NA President of the fruitful outcomes of his courtesy visits to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of Senate, as well as his bilateral meeting with H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese foreign minister requested Samdech Heng Samrin to further boost the cooperation between the Cambodian and Vietnamese NAs though visit exchange and experience sharing in the framework of young parliamentarians, parliamentary friendship group and women parliamentarians.

He also asked the Cambodian side to facilitate and increase mechanisms to further promote trade and economic activities between the two countries, and enhance mutual support between the legislative bodies at inter-parliamentary forums in the region and the world such as APA, AIPA, IPU, and APPF.

The Vietnamese top diplomat wished Cambodia success in its role as the ASEAN Chair and President of AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) this year.

