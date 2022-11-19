Cambodia, Vietnam Satisfied with Their Advanced Cooperation

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Vietnam have satisfied with the progress of their friendship and advanced cooperation in all sectors, especially between the two countries’ National Assemblies both in the bilateral and international frameworks.

The satisfaction was made in a meeting between Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia and visiting H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of Vietnamese NA here in Phnom Penh this morning.

H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated Cambodia for hosting the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits successfully, and wished the Cambodian NA to succeed in its hosting the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly next week.

The Vietnamese NA chairman also spoke highly of Cambodia’s success in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the resumption of socio-economic activities.

From his end, Samdech Heng Samrin said the visit of H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue will contribute significantly to further promoting the relations and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries in all sectors; and considered the visit as a honour to Cambodia’s NA as the Chair of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly.

Both sides congratulated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic relations.

They also stressed that the exchange of visit at all levels between both the legislative and executive bodies reflected the two nations’ commitment to continue strengthening and expanding the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation in all sectors in accordance to the slogan “Good Neighbour, Traditional Friendship, and Comprehensive and Sustainable Cooperation”.

Following the meeting, Samdech Heng Samrin and H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two NAs.

The MoU intends to continue promoting the cooperation at all levels through the exchange of visits and experience between technical committees and specialised officials; sharing information; and supporting each other in the inter-parliamentary, regional and international forums.

At the same time, the two NA presidents witnessed the signing of MoU between Cambodia’s NA Secretariat General and Vietnamese NA’s Cabinet.

H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Cambodia this morning for a five-day official and friendly visit and for the 43rd AIPA General Assembly to be held from Nov. 20 to 25 in Phnom Penh.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press